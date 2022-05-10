Through the first two innings, Saturday’s game between the Cooper Bulldogs and Trenton Tigers was neck- and-neck, with Trenton clinging to a 4-3 lead.
Cooper took control of the game shortly thereafter, however, as they continued to hit the ball well while starting to silence Trenton’s bats, and they went on to win 11-5 in the bi-district round clincher.
Cooper led off the game with RBIs from Hunter Horton and Tanner Houchins in the first, and an RBI double by Canon Ingram in the second, but through two they still trailed.
In the third, a single by Caleb Anderson scored both Seth Goodson and Houchins, and they would not relinquish the lead again.
Colin Ingram pushed the lead to 6-4 with a sac fly in the fourth inning, Canon Ingram and Horton both found big hits for RBIs in the fifth, and Anderson, Denver Wood and Canon Ingram all tacked on some more runs for good measure in the seventh inning.
In total, the team racked up 14 hits. Canon Ingram, Wyatt Allen, Ryan Thornton, Horton and Anderson all finished with multiple hits.
On the mound, Denver Wood and Thornton combined to take care of business, with Wood lasting a little over and inning, and Thornton pitching almost six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.