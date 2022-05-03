The Rivercrest Rebels’ tenuous playoff hopes were dependent on a win Saturday against the Maud Cardinals, and with everything on the line, the Rebels delivered, winning 8-7 in dramatic fashion.
The teams matched each other early on with each team scoring two in the first inning, Rivercrest’s coming on RBI hits from Connor Young and Kirk Killian.
Rivercrest took a slim lead by adding a run in the third thanks to a sac fly by Dylan Earley, but Maud answered in a big way by putting up four runs in the fourth.
Rivercrest got two back in the fifth, thanks to a two-RBI double by Cayden Williams, but another Maud run immediately after had the Rebs trailing by two headed into the bottom of the sixth and with time running out.
With their backs against the wall, the Rebels were unphased. Chase Duffer and Zane Dees led the inning off with hits.
Rebel Mark Grider brought his team within one with an RBI single, and Young put his team in front with a huge double immediately after.
Even with the win, the Rebels needed James Bowie to beat Linden-Kildare on Monday to have a shot at a postseason berth, and that’s exactly what they got.
Rivercrest will now play Linden-Kildare today at 4 p.m. at Chisum High School with a trip to the playoffs on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.