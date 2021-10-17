A couple weeks removed from North Lamar traveling to Gilmer and beating the Lady Buckeyes in four sets, the rematch happened Friday afternoon at North Lamar’s place. The game did not start off good for the Pantherettes as they lost the match in four sets (14-25, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25).
The game was close early. North Lamar trailed the first set 10-9. GIlmer scored nine straight points after that to put the game away. The Pantherettes didn’t take their first lead until 2-1 in the second set. Logan Dority served North Lamar to a 4-2 lead. That’s all the separation the Pantherettes needed in the second set.
Emma Layton got in the serving act as did Lauren Dority. Together they helped North Lamar cruise to a second set win and even the match. Set three started good for North Lamar. The Pantherettes jumped out to an early 6-2 lead behind more serving from Logan Dority.
However, Gilmer went on a scoring run and put up seven straight points to take the lead 9-7. North Lamar would get within one point at 114-13 but the Lady Buckeyes pulled away in the end to take the third set.
The fourth set saw North Lamar trailing early before rallying back to take a 9-8 lead. Gilmer, however, went on several scoring runs of five and six respectively which seemed to put the game away. The Pantherettes never fully recovered as they lost the set and the match.
North Lamar will host Pleasant Grove this Tuesday night before traveling across town to play Paris next Friday night.
