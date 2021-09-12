Things were firing on all cylinders for the Chisum Lady Mustangs on the volleyball court on Friday, as they downed Commerce in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21.
“We played extremely well,” head coach Laura Nickerson said. “After going to Caddo Mills and kind of underperforming, we turned it around and looked dominant. ... It honestly wasn’t even as close as the score suggests (but) we had more service errors than we normally do.”
Emmy Williams was keyed in, racking up 14 huge kills, three blocks and three aces.
“Emmy was getting whatever she wanted,” Nickerson said.
Williams was far from the only highlight, though. Emma Garner and Peyton Holland also each hit the ball extremely well, and Lindey Young altered the course of the match with a trio of blocks.
“Those blocks were huge,” Nickerson said. “After that, you could tell Commerce was rattled and didn’t go to their outside hitter anymore.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is playing complete games, and not just having moments. I really felt like that’s what we did on Friday. We’ve had a tough schedule, but you can see it paying off.”
