It was a tense game, with lots of back and forth, but ultimately the Paris Wildcats managed to keep the Pittsburg Pirates at bay, winning 1-0 and claiming the district title in the process.
“It was such a hard-fought, back and forth game,” Wildcat head soccer coach Clint Cobb said. “They gave us such a great game.”
Both sides maintained control of the ball well, as neither was able to pull away from the other. Roughly 18 minutes into the first half, Paris took a shot from midfield that missed the goal by inches.
With just under 14 minutes left in the opening frame, more than one attempt had been made at a Paris goal, but each time, the Pirates were able to rebuff the Wildcats, and after Joe Ramirez managed to kick it into the goal from the corner the referees decided not tocount the shot on a technicality, according to Cobb, creating several boos from the crowd.
“He said the ball went out of bounds first,” Cobb said after the game.
Right before the end of the first half, both sides were yelling at the referees over perceived fouls.
In the next half, the teams went right back to their back and forth.
Miguel Rivera got free from defenders roughly 12 minutes into the second half that went high above the goal, much to Rivera’s obvious frustration.
But, just one minute later, Rivera came roaring back and managed to score the only goal of the game.
The rest of the game saw increased defense on both sides — Paris to keep Pittsburg from tying the game and Pittsburg to keep Paris from scoring again and putting any hope of a win out of reach.
The win ensures the Wildcats of a No. 1 seed in the upcoming postseason, with their bi-district game to take place either Thursday or Friday, Cobb said.
