Editor’s Note: Today’s story is part one of a two-part countdown of the top five sports stories of the year and the top five sports photos of the year. For the top two stories and photos, see the Dec. 30 edition of The Paris News.
No. 5: Paris’ Sikes retires after more than 20 years
For more than two decades, the Paris Wildcat baseball team was helmed by Bill Sikes. In 2021, the coach who helped lead the team to great heights decided to hang it up to enjoy a well-earned retirement.
A program with a proud tradition that includes multiple state titles and several more deep playoff runs, Sikes said it has been an honor to be part of the Paris Wildcats’ proud baseball tradition.
“It’s been so important to the community, not just in the last 30-40 years, but even before that,” Sikes said. “The 1955 team won state, the 1961 team went to state, and then Coach Rainey won another state championship here in 1989. And on top of that, Paris has had a lot more years where they’ve still made it deep into the playoffs.”
But Sikes didn’t just live in the shadows of his predecessors by any means. Looking back on his time with the Wildcats, he has had more than his share of big wins and deep playoff runs too, adding a great deal of hardware to the Wildcats’ trophy case over the years.
In his time as the Wildcats’ head coach, Sikes won 11 district championships and made the playoffs several more times, maintaining Paris as a consistent threat in one of the most competitive 4A districts in the state of Texas.
However, some of the memories Sikes said he’ll cherish most didn’t come from the playoffs, and, in fact, didn’t even come in winning seasons.
“Some of my favorite memories come from years that we didn’t even make the playoffs,” he said. “When you see guys continue to battle and play together even when things aren’t going our way, that’s rewarding in its own right.”
Through it all, Sikes said the most rewarding part of coaching isn’t the wins or the additions he’s made to Paris’ trophy case, but the relationships he’s formed with each and every one of the players who has donned a Paris Wildcats jersey.
“When former students come back and tell me how much it meant playing baseball here, or tell me that I made an impact on them, that’s the best part of the job,” he said.
And while he won’t be in the dugout coaching the Wildcats, he said people can still expect to find him in the stands, cheering on the team on Friday nights.
“I’m a Paris Wildcat to the bone,” Sikes said. “I’m always going to be a Wildcat.”
No. 4: 6U tee ball team wins state championship
The Paris Optimist Club has developed a reputation for producing some of the best youth baseball and tee ball teams in the state in recent years, and 2021 was no different.
The 6U All Stars tee ball team followed that recent trend, winning the Dixie Youth Baseball state tee ball championship, and then moving on to the World Series where they finished as runners-up.
“It was an awesome experience,” team coach Bronson Brown said, looking back at the season. “It’s a really cool feeling to do something that the Paris Optimist Club has never done before, because we’ve had some really good tee ball teams in the past. In some ways it’s surprising, but at the same time it’s not, because I knew these kids were capable of playing like this if they focused.”
“Before this year, we’d never even had a tee ball team make it to the state level, so for this year’s team to win the state championship is pretty darn good,” executive director Sabra
Vaughan added.
the 6U team was utterly dominant throughout the season, going undefeated in the regular season, and then remaining undefeated in the playoffs up until the state championship series, where they dropped one in the best-of-three series.
In the state championship series, the team responded with a vengeance after dropping the first game, winning the next two decisively.
The final game of the state championship series featured several highlight-worthy plays, including a play where first baseman Coen Brown came off the bag to tag out a runner on a throw from shortstop Zayden Patterson, a play at home plate where Ryder Smith tagged out a runner looking to score, and a moment where outfielder Grayson Bunch threw a runner out all the way from the outfield.
Brown said that though his young players impressed him all season long with their budding baseball acumen, what he’s most proud of is their behavior.
“The way they carry themselves is unbelievable,” he said. “They represent Paris and our entire community extremely well, which makes me very proud.”
No. 3: Lady Patriots blaze through district play
Heading into the 2021 volleyball season, the Prairiland Lady Patriots were acutely aware of the doubts that swirled around the team. They proved every doubter wrong, though, dominating their district with a perfect 12-0 record.
The reason doubts surrounded the team was in large part due to the departure of Reese Parris and TJ Folse: the prior year’s All-Red River Valley Co-MVPs, both of whom now play volleyball collegiately.
“I knew that there were definitely big shoes to fill, because TJ and Reese were so amazing, but I was confident that we could do it,” senior Abi Farmer previously told The Paris News. “My mindset was basically that we didn’t have anything to lose. A lot of people were counting us out and doubting us and saying we didn’t have potential. And we just knew that we had to prove them wrong.”
Things didn’t click for the team right away, as head coach Emily Vanderburg and her players will be the first to admit that the early-goings of the season were more than shaky, as they lost some preseason game that on paper they shouldn’t have, and underperformed in some unsteady wins.
The team didn’t fold under the pressure, though. To the contrary, Vanderburg said they dug deep and worked as hard as any team she’s coached, and as district play rolled around, they’d begun to hit their stride.
A turning point in the season came on Sept. 24, when Prairiland defeated the ranked Rains Lady Wildcats in four sets, taking three straight convincingly after dropping the opening set.
From there, the wins kept on coming. Chisum, Commerce, and Edgewood were all talented teams as well, and the Lady Patriots downed them all.
The Lady Pats came closest to losing in the final game of the regular season, when the rival Lady Mustangs of Chisum pushed them to a dramatic fifth-set. The Lady Patriots prevailed, however.
By that point, though, the team had already sealed sole possession of the district championship, as they’d clinched it two games prior in their rematch against Rains.
“It feels amazing,” senior Ali Sessums said with a wide smile after her team’s victory to clinch the district title. “It’s the best feeling, especially considering last season we went co-district champs with them. Not going co- with anyone at all — keeping that title for ourselves — and doing it against Rains is the best. And with this being mine and (Abi Farmer’s) senior year, we really wanted to go out with this.”
