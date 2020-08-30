The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team had a bit of a slow start on Friday, but after shaking off the rust, they were able to down a solid Leonard team in four sets, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22.
Leonard was able to capitalize on unforced miscues by the Lady Mustangs early on, building a quick 4-1 lead comprised mostly of unearned points. Eventually though, the Lady Mustangs were able to settle their nerves and make a run of their own.
After finding themselves in an early four-point hole, Chisum was able to tie the set at 10-all following a well placed cross court shot by Carly Bell.
The Lady Tigers had an answer each time Chisum made a push in the first set, and the Lady Mustangs weren’t able to take a lead during that first set.Nevertheless, the team remained undeterred.
“We just kept working and fighting, no matter how far down we were,” Lady Mustang Chloe Prestridge said. “We knew we were able to do it, so we went and got it.”
Tenacity and a never-give-up attitude were Chisum’s calling cards on Friday, not just as it pertained to the overall flow of the match, but on a smaller scale within a single point, too.
On several occasions throughout the match, Bell, Kelsea Ball and libero Kaci Williams dove to the floor to save a point, resulting in eventual points for Chisum.
“They never give up and they never get down on themselves,” head coach Laura Nickerson said.
In the second set, Chisum jumped out to a big lead out of the gate, eventually stretching their lead to 11 at multiple points in the set.
However, Leonard would not go down without making the set an interesting one.
A good block by the Lady Mustangs pushed their lead to 21-11, and they only needed four more points to end the set. However, it was at this point that Leonard mounted a furious rally.
Leonard scored five unanswered points before Chisum scored again to make it 22-16, but the Lady Tigers weren’t done yet, eventually drawing the score to 23-22 in the Lady Mustangs’ favor. Clinging to a one-point advantage, though, Chisum was able to settle down and finish the set off with a pair of quick points.
“One thing we need to work on is not letting one point (by the opponent) turn into five points,” Nickerson said.
The Lady Mustangs looked rejuvenated in the third set, which lacked all the drama of the second.
Chisum jumped out to a quick lead in the set and didn’t let go. Strong defense — including a number of big blocks by Prestridge that led to points for Chisum — made points difficult for Leonard to come by in the set.
“I just try to keep my eye on the ball and track it and time it to try and block it,” Prestridge said.
“That’s just a momentum changer,” Nickerson said of Prestridge’s blocks. “That builds up a team’s confidence and adds to their energy. They feed off of that and are even more pumped up to get the next kill.”
Things didn’t go as smoothly in the fourth set, as play once again became tightly contested.
The two teams practically traded points throughout the set, with neither team able to find much separation from their opponent. That being said, Chisum held the slim lead for most of the set, with Leonard playing catch-up.
In the closing moments of the set, however, a late surge by Leonard was able to give the Lady Tigers a lead, going up 22-20 at one point.
With the set on the line, Williams came up big for the Lady Mustangs. Back-to-back aces gave Chisum the lead back at 23-22, and then aggressive serving on the next two points helped Chisum close out the set and the match 25-22.
“Last year, Kaci was one of those players who could play anywhere for me,” Nickerson said. “This year, I put her in that libero position and she’s just taken charge and embraced that leadership role.”
Emmy Williams led the team offensively with 10 kills, an ace and three digs to go along with a pair of blocks. Prestridge had five kills, four blocks, four digs and an ace. Peyton Holland had eight kills, an ace and six digs. Zoe England had five kills, four aces and three digs. Emma Garner had three kills and four digs.
Ball had a team-high 20 assists to go along with four kills, two aces and nine digs. Bell had 12 assists, five kills, three aces and 12 digs. Brylea Marshall ended the match with six digs and Kaci Williams had nine aces to go along with 11 digs and four kills.
The unbeaten Lady Mustangs will next take the court against Ford on Sept. 1 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.