It didn’t take long for the North Lamar offense to start rolling Tuesday night at Paris High. In the end, the Panthers walked away with a 20-3 district win.
Jackson Brasseux and Matthew Sandlin had back-to-back doubles in the first inning. Jaxon Spangler followed that up with a single while Cason Blease reached on an error. After the top of the inning it was 3-0. Paris did respond, though.
The Wildcats put up a run in each of the first and second innings to make it a 3-2 game. Paris scored in the first inning after A Clement led off with a walk. P Harper would later single and score Clement. In the second inning, Paris got another lead-off walk. This time it was J Garcia. He would score on an error on the next batter.
The score would remain 3-2 until the fourth inning. The first two batters got out for North Lamar. Then Tripp Thoms took an 0-2 pitch and hit it for an inside the park home run. With two outs in the inning, the Panthers scored eight runs. Brasseux had a triple and Sandlin singled. Spangler walked while Cason Blease doubled. Conner Watson followed that up with a single.
“I was seeing the ball like a watermelon,” Matthew Sandlin said about his five hit, four RBI game. “Every time it was coming at me I thought I was going to hit the ball out of the park. Sometimes that doesn’t happen so I had to settle for base hits.”
It wasn’t just Sandlin. The Panthers as a team had 22 hits in the game. Every starter in the lineup had a hit for North Lamar. Besides Sandlin’s five hits, Brasseux and Spangler each had four. Sandlin and Watson both had four RBI’s in the game.
“I’ve played with these boys all my life,” Watson said after the game. “I just want to play hard. See the ball. Hit it through the middle and do a job. I think that’s what we accomplished today.”
Leading 12-3 in the seventh inning, the Panthers had another eight-run outburst. This time it wasn’t with two-outs. The first four batters reached base and the score was 15-3 before the first out was recorded.
“We’re going to focus on the next game,” Watson said. “This game is behind us. We can’t get too high on this game and think we’re hot stuff. We’ve got a baseball game to play and anyone can win a baseball game.”
North Lamar will travel to Gilmer on Friday night while the Paris Wildcats will be at Pleasant Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.