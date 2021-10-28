It was a battle for a share in the District 15-4 crown at Wildcat Gym Tuesday night, and after the dust settled, the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks rallied to defeat the Paris LadyCats in four sets to claim the title.
The loss drops Paris (23-10-1, 8-2) into a tie for second place with the North Lamar Pantherettes. The teams will square off tonight at Prairiland to decide seedings heading into the playoffs.
Paris won the first set and then dropped the final three to Pleasant Grove (25-15, 9-1).
“We started off strong and then had trouble adjusting to what they were doing,” commented Paris Head Coach Ashley Green. “It became a mental game and we were afraid of making mistakes instead of using that to dominate.”
Green stated that from here on out all of the matches are going to be tough. They have to start strong and finish strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.