Several Rivercrest Rebels had big days at the plate against the Maud Cardinals on Tuesday, and the team picked up a crucial road victory, winning 15-7.
The Rebs jumped out to a quick 3-0 first-inning lead thanks to big hits from Kirk Killian and Ethan Taylor.
The game would remain at 3-0 until the third when the Rebels added another run on a single by Dylan Earley, but the Cardinals answered back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it up.
After that, though, Rivercrest quickly pulled away.
Big fifth and sixth innings, over the course of which Rivercrest scored nine total runs, helped them separate themselves from the Cardinals and never look back.
Connor Young batted a perfect 4-for-4 and garnered three RBIs.
Mark Grider and Kirk Killian each racked up three hits as well.
Taylor and Chance Duffer combined efforts on the mound.
