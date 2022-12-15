Clarksville — The Clarksville Blue Tigers reached the .500 mark for the season, racing past the Cooper Bulldogs by a 56-35 margin in a game played at the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Tuesday night. With the win coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Tigers improve to 6-6, while Cooper slips to 5-3 for the year.
“I’m glad we got the win, but we made a lot of mental mistakes, and that’s really at the core of me right now,” said Hill. “With the talent that we have and the ability that we have as basketball players, we’re just really not focusing on the little things, and we’ve got to correct that. Again, I’m glad we got the win. It’s just how we got it that’s just really irritating because we didn’t play our best basketball.”
It was a game marred by poor shooting, and turnovers. Clarksville freshman Romeo Minter scored the first points of the game on an old-fashioned three point play with 7:29 remaining in the opening period, but the Bulldogs led 4-3 with 6:22 left in the first when Alfred Wilkerson, a junior, recorded a pair of free throws.
Wilkerson kept Cooper in the game during the first half with his key rebounds and clutch points, as he scored 19 in the game, thus producing more than half of the Bulldogs output in the contest.
“I think we played well. Our kids play hard all the time, and so that’s all I can ask of them. The problem is we only had three practices, and so we turned the ball over too much, and we didn’t rebound like I thought we should,” said Bulldogs coach Kelly Inman. “The first part of both halves we made it a game, but we just didn’t finish both halves. We’ll get better at that.”
Clarksville’s Nikereion Marcy, a senior, proved to be a valuable weapon for the Blue Tigers. Marcy’s driving layup, and freshman Dot Morgan’s three point bomb gave the Tigers an 8-4 advantage with 3:13 remaining in the opening period. Clarksville would eventually move to the second period holding a 13-10 lead.
The Bulldogs closed to within 13-12 when Markell Smith scored on a driving layup with 5:51 left in the first half, but the Blue Tigers responded by limiting Cooper to only three more points in the frame, while a steal from Minter and coast to coast layup would trigger a 16-3 run to end the half with Clarksville leading 29-15.
Cooper would shave the deficit to 33-26 when Wilkerson scored at the 4:53 mark of period three while being fouled, but the Tigers answered by limiting the Bulldogs to just four more points in the period, and Hill’s troops pushed the advantage to 39-28 when Minter scored off the break at the 1:38 mark, and Marcy contributed a free throw with 1:18 left in the quarter. A bucket from Wilkerson with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter sent Cooper into the final period still within striking distance, trailing 39-30.
“I usually expect him (Wilkerson) and Markell Smith to lead us and really shine this year. They’re a one-two punch. I was hoping Big A (Wilkerson) would step up tonight, and he did. He’s showing more and more each game,” said Inman. “Without a doubt I expect this team to be in the playoffs, and I think we can do some good things once we get to the playoffs.”
The Clarksville defense limited the Bulldogs to their second five point quarter during the final frame, and with 1:57 remaining in the game, Clarksville sophomore R.K. Minter scored off the break extending the Blue Tigers advantage to 49-33.
Clarksville senior reserve Billy Stewart would score the final three points of the night as he nailed a jumper with 44 seconds remaining in the game, and then contributed a free throw with 27 seconds left.
For the Tigers, three players scored in double figures with Marcy, canning 19 points to lead the way, while Minter produced 11 points, his brother, R.K. Minter, scored 10 points. Jayden-Reed Rose, was also active for Clarksville with his rebounding and shot blocking. He ended the game with six points. Mapps canned six points for the Bulldogs.
“I see a lot better things coming in the future. When we’re mentally in tune with what we’re trying to do, and if we had played like we did in the New Diana game, the score would have been a lot worse than it was,” Hill said.
The Tigers will have a tough ballgame on their hands Friday when Hill’s team meets the class 4-A, 22nd ranked Bullard Panthers in road action that will tip off at 6 p.m.
