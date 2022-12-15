Clarksville — The Clarksville Blue Tigers reached the .500 mark for the season, racing past the Cooper Bulldogs by a 56-35 margin in a game played at the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Tuesday night. With the win coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Tigers improve to 6-6, while Cooper slips to 5-3 for the year.

“I’m glad we got the win, but we made a lot of mental mistakes, and that’s really at the core of me right now,” said Hill. “With the talent that we have and the ability that we have as basketball players, we’re just really not focusing on the little things, and we’ve got to correct that. Again, I’m glad we got the win. It’s just how we got it that’s just really irritating because we didn’t play our best basketball.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.