Winter is slowly but surely melting away into spring, and that means one thing: high school softball and baseball are fast approaching. On Monday, the Paris Ladycats and Chisum Lady Mustangs met up for a preseason scrimmage, and though it was Paris that came away with a deceptively large 11-3 win, there were plenty of positive takeaways for both teams.
Paris came strong out of the gate, with the first three batters in a row reaching base. The third of those, Jordan Andrade, drove home Jaidyn Clark and Baleigh Cashion on a well-hit single. Reese Reavis drove in another pair of runs on a triple later in the inning, and when all was said and done, the Ladycats had built up a 5-0 lead.
“They have heart, and they’re willing to fight for it,” Paris coach Brandi Batchelor said. “That was something I kind of had to wait and get into a game to see for myself, but it’s a really good sign.”
Chisum responded in the bottom of the frame. Peyton Holland used a good eye to draw a walk, Kaci Williams got to first by laying down a perfect bunt, and then Hannah Ford cleared the bases with the biggest single hit of the day — a thunderous home run.
“She had her last basketball game on Friday, then came out and had her first softball at-bat of the season and it went over the fence,” Chisum coach Denise Holland said. “That’s pretty awesome, and I’m happy for her. It probably made her day, and her teammates really got into it, too.”
Paris scored another five runs in the second inning to go up 10-3, but after that, strong pitching from both teams took center stage.
Chisum sophomore Brylea Marshall and the senior Williams dominated on the mound, racking up strikeouts and demonstrating a strong control of the strike zone.
The Ladycats’ pitching was also stellar, with Jaidyn Clark and Jordan Andrade both throwing well.
“I’ve really got to tip my hat to the job my pitchers did today,” Batchelor said. “It was really reassuring to see.”
The two teams will face each other again on Friday evening in pre-district action.
