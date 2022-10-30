One week after playing Cooper for sole possession of first place in the district, the Honey Grove Warriors found themselves playing Wolfe City for sole possession of second place. And, unlike the previous week, the Warriors came out with the win, beating the Wolves 34–6.
The defense returned to form as well for the Warriors. Honey Grove only gave up 166 yards of offense to Wolfe City on 58 plays. Wolfe City only averaged 2.3 yards per carry on the ground.
The scoring started, though, thanks to the play from the Warriors special teams unit. Wolfe City’s opening possession stalled at their own 39 yard line, forcing them into a punting situation.
The punt was blocked by the Warriors, giving them possession at the 30 yard line. Seven plays later, Ryelan Morris found the back of the end zone for a touchdown.
The next score was another result from a special teams mess up. This time the Wolfe City punt was kicked from the 34 yard line and was downed at the 35 for a one yard kick.
Dion Morris was the recipient of the next touchdown after another seven play drive.
Late in the first half, Honey Grove took a 21–0 lead. Reylan Morris, once again, found the end zone. This time it was a 10 yard run. The Wolves got their only score a minute before half. Harry Martinez made a tremendous catch in the corner of the end zone off a tipped ball. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
The score remained 21–6 until midway through the fourth quarter as both teams couldn’t move the ball on the other defense. On their next possession, Honey Grove took over at the 46 yard line of Wolfe City.
Four plays later Ryelan Morris found himself in the end zone after a four yard run. The freshman quarterback ran the ball all four plays, gaining 46 yards.
The next time they had the ball only took one play to score. This time it was a handoff to Dion Morris, who ran 65 yards for the score. Both Morris runners surpassed 120 yards in rushing on the night. Ryelan also threw for 140 yards. Brody Mahan had two catches for 61 yards. Nick
Ottmo had 49. Jarrmez Daniels had 25 yards and Dion Morris finished with six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.