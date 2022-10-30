One week after playing Cooper for sole possession of first place in the district, the Honey Grove Warriors found themselves playing Wolfe City for sole possession of second place. And, unlike the previous week, the Warriors came out with the win, beating the Wolves 34–6.

The defense returned to form as well for the Warriors. Honey Grove only gave up 166 yards of offense to Wolfe City on 58 plays. Wolfe City only averaged 2.3 yards per carry on the ground.

