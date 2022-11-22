These are the candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 2 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will be announced Sunday.
Ingram turned in another stellar playoff performance leading his Bulldogs into the Regional Round of the state playoff championship series. Ingram attempted two passes and completed both for touchdowns in Coopers 40-14 win over Cooper-Camden. He also rushed for 59 yards in five carries scoring one TD off a run. On the other side of the ball, Ingram made two solo tackles while assisting on two other. The senior also picked off a pass for a turnover.
Sanders hit a 10-foot buzzer shot securing the win for the Lady Dragons in a game against Eastern Oklahoma State. She led all scorers with 22 points with 18 coming in the final quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.