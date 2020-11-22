It was a defensive battle from the start, but ultimately it was the North Lamar Pantherette basketball team who came away with the strong 37-22 win in an intra-city matchup against the Chisum Lady Mustangs.
With the win, the Pantherettes move to 6-0 in this young season, having been playing exceptionally strong basketball of late.
The Pantherettes’ defensive intensity allowed North Lamar to jump out to a comfortable early advantage, outscoring Chisum 12-1 in the opening period and preventing the Lady Mustangs from making a field goal.
The second quarter didn’t go much better for Chisum offensively, and headed into halftime, the team had tallied just six total points.
To Chisum’s credit, they did a good job defensively themselves, limiting the usually electric North Lamar offense to just 21 first half points.
The Lady Mustangs were able to get some better offensive production going in the second half, but not enough to cut into the Pantherettes’ lead at all. Chisum scored 16 second half points, including seven from guard Peyton Holland.
Maddie Walters led the way for North Lamar, scoring 11 points. Mylee Nottingham tallied eight, Cydnie Malone finished with seven, Hutton Pointer had four, Dani Blount finished with three and Sloane Hill and Macy Richardson each finished with two apiece.
For Chisum, Holland and Emma Garner led the team with seven points apiece. Ava Lamb had three points, Harmony Marsh finished with two and Hannah Ford, Brylee Marshall and Chloe Prestridge each had a point.
North Lamar played Saturday against Edgewood, but the score was not available by press time.
