The 2020-21 basketball season was a special one for several teams throughout the Red River Valley, evidenced by the number of players whose individual performances earned them spots on the All-Region teams.
On the 4A All-Region team is Paris Wildcat Jaelyn Lee, who averaged roughly 20 points per game. On the 3A team, Chisum’s backcourt tandem of Zaquavious Price and Keaston Lawrence each earned spots. And on the 2A team are Rivercrest Rebels Zachariah Lane and Kamryn English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.