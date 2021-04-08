Entering Tuesday’s game against Celeste, the Cooper Dogettes softball team was riding high with a nine-game winning streak. By the end of the night, they’d made it a 10-game streak, easily dispatching the district foes 15-1.
Everything clicked in the blowout victory, with the runs coming early and often for the Dogettes. The team scored four runs in each of the first two innings, and then drove in seven in the third inning, ensuring the game didn’t go the full seven innings.
The first two runs came when Graci Phipps tripled in a pair. Heidi Wood drew a walk to send the third run home, and then she scored the fourth run by coming home on a Celeste wild pitch.
In the second, Presley Limbaugh scored on a Celeste error, Phipps drove in teammate Kenzlee Randle, Wood doubled to send Phipps home, and then Wood scored on a Celeste wild pitch.
In the third, Randle, Phipps, Wood, Paige Perez, Chani Sonntag and Jolee Szafran all had big hits to help the team put the final nails in Celeste’s coffin.
