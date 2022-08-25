The Detroit Lady Eagles started strong and finished strong Tuesday night in a four-set victory against the Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors, winning 25-16, 25-27, 25-14, 25-17.
The Lady Eagles came out guns blazing in the first set, head coach Jeff Allensworth said.
Excellent passing by the setters — particularly CC Runels — kept the ball moving and the hitters and middle blockers were able to exploit gaps in TCA’s defense.
“Our passing is getting a lot better the more we play,” Allensworth said.
The team’s defense was also strong, and Allensworth pointed to the play on the back row by libero Madison Gaddis as one of the many bright spots in the game.
In the second set, the Lady Eagles began experimenting, running different plays trying out new rotations of players, Allensworth said.
As such, TCA was able to capitalize, jumping out to a big lead.
Even with their new alignments, though, the Lady Eagles made things difficult in the second set. After trailing by eight points, they mounted a furious comeback and tied the set up 25-25, though TCA ultimately prevailed.
The next two sets were more akin to the first, with TCA struggling to handle Detroit’s efficient and powerful offense, as well as their steadfast defense.
The offense largely flowed through sophomore middle blocker Clara Carpenter, who finished the night with a whopping 27 kills along with a pair of blocks too.
She wasn’t the only one to make an impact with the scoring, though.
“(Senior Braylin Craig) hit the ball really well, and so did Cheyenne (Snodgrass),” Allensworth noted.
Craig finished the night with eight kills, and Snodgrass added six of her own. Runels had 43 assists.
“Our confidence is high, but we aren’t satisfied yet,” Allensworth said. “Our goal is to make another deep run in the playoffs, and to do that we’ve got to keep working hard every day.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.