The Paris Wildcats started strong and ended strong on the hardwood in a rare Saturday game, and edged out Greenville 61-58 in thrilling fashion.
Paris senior Garrius Savage has developed something of a penchant for starting games out with a bang, and Saturday’s contest was no different, as stifling defensive pressure and some hot shooting helped Paris jump out in front early, though Greenville kept it close throughout.
Throughout the game, the Wildcats also got a lift from Micah Jenkins, who provided some hot shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, and Braylon Mickens, who exerted his will in the low block and played good team defense, Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said.
Despite their strong play over the course of the game, some late-game sloppiness allowed Greenville to jump out in front in the final period and take a two-possession lead late.
“We turned the ball over I think four times in a row, and that’ll absolutely kill a team,” Steed said. “It allowed them to build up a five-point lead on us.”
Paris was able to respond, with Jagger Moore helping to turn the tides with a steal and runout of his own.
“We kept our composure and played good, smart basketball down the stretch,” Steed said. “It was a good win and I’m proud of how they handled the adversity.”
Statistics were not available by press time.
