The Paris Wildcats and Melissa Cardinals had hard fought game Friday evening, but ultimately it was the Cardinals who had the final push, downing Paris 63-55 in the Wildcats’ home opener.
From the opening tip off, the two teams traded baskets and the lead, with neither team able to push a lead beyond two possessions for the majority of the game.
In the early going, Paris was able to force turnovers and get out in transition, but often wouldn’t capitalize on fastbreak opportunities, opting instead to pull the ball out and get set in a halfcourt offense.
The Wildcats turned things around in a big second half, outscoring Melissa 18-11 in the period and taking a four point lead into halftime.
The difference didn’t see much change until the fourth quarter, when Melissa evened drew even. The two teams went back and forth until, in the closing minutes, the Cardinals hit three pointers on three straight possessions, helping them pull away from Paris.
Jaelyn Lee led Paris with 17 points. Braylon Mickens finished with 13, Troy Jones and Garrius Savage had eight apiece, Jeremerious Morgan had six and Micah Jenkins had three.
