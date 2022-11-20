The Honey Grove Warriors Area Round matchup with Centerville didn’t go quite as planned. Turnovers and missed opportunities for the Warriors helped fuel a 54–13 Centerville victory.
With temperatures in the 40s and wind gusts of 18 miles per hour, the stage was set for the running games to have good nights for both teams. It was Centerville’s ground game that dominated, though. The Tigers finished the game with 527 rushing yards to Honey Grove’s 109. Centerville had two rushers that each finished the night with 220 yards on the ground.
On the other side, Honey Grove tried passing the ball. A lot of that was designed to catch the Tigers defensive off guard. Some of it was due to the Warriors needing to make a big play. Honey Grove threw the ball 22 times in the game, only completing six of them. There were also six interceptions thrown by the Warriors offense.
The Warriors first touchdown came late in the first half. The game was 14–0 in favor of the Tigers. Centerville had been driving on their previous possession. However, a sack by Brody Mahan on a fourth and 16 play turned the ball over to Honey Grove at their own 40 yard line.
Eight straight plays in which Ryelan Morris ran the ball for Honey Grove ended in a 20-yard touchdown run. A Nick Ottmo extra point made the game 14–7. The Warriors wound up with even more momentum on the ensuing kickoff. Ottmo’s kick landed in between two Tiger players and died at the 28-yard line. While Centerville walked towards the ball, Levi Beavers came rushing in and fell on it to give the possession back to the Warriors.
Looking to tie the game late in the second half, the Warriors had the ball in prime position to do that. Two plays later, however, they threw an interception. In turn, the Tigers marched down the field and scored before the half to make it 21–7.
The second half turned the game into a blowout. Centerville scored 21 points in the third quarter and 12 more in the fourth. They scored a touchdown on five of their seven possessions in the half. The only other score from the Warriors came on a Dre Patt reception from Lucas Morrison with nine minutes to play in the game. The two-point conversion failed.
The Warriors finish the season with a 9–3 record. They finished second in district and as a Bi-District Champion.
