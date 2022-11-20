Levi Beavers.jpeg

The Honey Grove Warriors Area Round matchup with Centerville didn’t go quite as planned. Turnovers and missed opportunities for the Warriors helped fuel a 54–13 Centerville victory.

With temperatures in the 40s and wind gusts of 18 miles per hour, the stage was set for the running games to have good nights for both teams. It was Centerville’s ground game that dominated, though. The Tigers finished the game with 527 rushing yards to Honey Grove’s 109. Centerville had two rushers that each finished the night with 220 yards on the ground.

