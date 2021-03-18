The PJC Dragons held a slight lead against Panola College heading into the halftime locker room Wednesday, but were unable to hold on, falling 81-75.
After one half of play, PJC led 40-37. The second half, though, saw Panola outscore the Dragons by nine.
Dallas native Kavon Freeman led the way for the Dragons, scoring 23 points, 15 of which came in the first half.
Preston Aymond and Da’May Jones joined him in double figures, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively. Tavion Carroll scored eight, Yshaad Butcher and Kejuan Frager each scored seven points and Nate Braden contributed six points.
With the loss, PJC falls to 7-9 on the season. After a stretch where they won five out of six games, they have now dropped four straight.
