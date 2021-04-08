The first time the Rivercrest Rebels and McLeod Longhorns faced off, the Rebels won in a thrilling 1-0 nailbiter. There was no such drama in Tuesday’s rematch, with Rivercrest coasting to a 13-3 victory over their district rivals.
Rebel Will Grider took center stage for his team when he smashed a grand slam in a big fourth inning, but he was far from the only contributor on his team. He was one of five Rebels to finish the days with RBIs, joining Christopher Randolph, brother John Grider, Blake Giles and Gabe Purviance.
Eight runs total crossed home plate in that fourth inning, with Randolph driving Purviance home, Dees scoring thanks to a hit batter, Giles walking home Connor Young and Purviance bringing Brandon Matkin home with a line out.
John Grider handled pitching duties for the Rebels, and just as the team dominated offensively, he dominated on the other side of the ball. In the complete game shutout, he struck out nine and allowed just six hits.
