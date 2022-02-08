The Paris Wildcats raced out to an early lead Saturday against the rival North Lamar Panthers and never looked back, winning 81-46 and staying perfect in district play in the process.
Paris’ first basket came less than five seconds into the game, as an immediate pass from the opening tip-off led to a Garrius Savage layup, and the quick start would set the tone for the frenetic pace the Wildcats would play at all game.
It took the Wildcats just over two minutes to reach double digits, when a Micah Jenkins 3-pointer put them up 10-2, and then a basket by Carlton Hicks moments later gave Paris their first double-digit lead. It would not dip below double figures again.
The Panthers had an easier time scoring in the second quarter, with Kacen Baker and Mason Cole each burying 3-pointers for North Lamar in the period, and a handful of other players also getting involved in the offense. Defensively, though, they were incapable of slowing down the explosive Paris offense, which more than doubled them up in the period, outscoring them 23-11 in the frame and taking a 46-18 halftime lead.
Wildcat Jaelyn Lee began exerting his will after the first quarter, using his size to shoot over the tops of North Lamar defenders and his speed to get to the rim in equal measure.
“He’s really been imposing his will on teams these past few weeks,” Paris head coach Bill Mack Steed said. “It’s been great to see him take charge like that.”
Hicks got the third quarter started with a basket in the post that put Paris up by 30 points. The third also featured a pair of big slam dunks that both came in quick succession, as Savage threw down a two-handed slam, followed by a lob off the backboard from Hicks for a ferocious Lee alley-oop just moments later on a fast break.
The Panthers were able to find their footing in the fourth, scoring 20, with Andon Rangel and Riley Reaves each scoring six in the final quarter alone. It was too little too late, though, and the Wildcats were still able to grow their lead with an explosive 31-point quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.