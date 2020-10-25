It was a tightly contested, back-and-forth battle Friday night at Eagle Stadium, but in the end Detroit came up just short against the Bowie Pirates from Simms, 30-24.
The game was close, and the two teams traded the lead as play went on. At halftime, the Eagles held a tenuous, slim 2-point lead, 16-14.
Ultimately, they came up just short, falling in the single possession game.
Quarterback Cloedus Scales led the offense, finishing with 141 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns to go with 27 passing yards.
His brother Claude Scales also made his presence felt in the game, finishing with 48 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own. Running back Lawton Buchanon aded 36 yards on the ground as well.
Defensively, Claude Scales continued his strong play, racking up 12.5 total tackles. Buchanon added eight tackles, Bradley Parsons had 6.5 tackles and Cloedus Scales had six for the defense. Kaleb Jones forced a fumble to go win 5.5 tackles.
The loss is Detroit’s first in district play, following a forfeit win against rival Clarksville and a strong performance in its win over Maud.
The Eagles will be at home again next Friday as they take on Boles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.