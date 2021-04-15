The Chisum Lady Mustangs softball team lost a thriller of a game Tuesday, falling 8-7 to Grand Saline in a back-and-forth extra-innings battle.
Chisum scored two runs in the first inning, thanks to RBIs from Hallie Miller and Kelsea Ball. though Grand Saline got one back on them in the bottom of the inning. The score remained unchanged until the fifth inning, when it was Grand Saline’s turn to outscore Chisum 2-1, evening the score in the process.
Chisum scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, coming on a run by Hannah Ford scored off a Grand Saline error, an RBI by Maddie Shires, an RBI by Brylea Marshall and an RBI by Ford.
However, four runs scored by Grand Saline in the bottom of the fourth ensured the game would go to extra innings. Then, a single in the bottom of the eighth was enough to drive in the winning run for Grand Saline.
Peyton Holland got the start on the mound for Chisum, striking out nine batters in the outing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.