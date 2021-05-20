The bats came alive for the Rivercrest baseball team on Wednesday evening, and the Rebels easily handled the Maud Cardinals in the first game of their regional quarterfinal series.
The Rebels came by runs in each of the first three innings. The first came when Blake Giles lined a single up the middle that allowed Zane Dees to easily cross home plate.
The second run of the game came in the second inning, when John Grider — who had tripled earlier in the game — was able to break for home after an errant throw by the Cardinal infield during a Gabe Purviance at-bat.
And again in the next inning, the Rebels added to their lead, when Dees tagged up on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Randolph.
“It’s the result of hard work,” Giles, who finished the day batting 2-for-3 with an RBI, said of his team’s strong offensive performance. “We’re in the batting cage every day, we put in the hours and it pays off.”
While the Rebels put pressure on the Cardinals over the first three innings, solidly hitting the ball and putting runs on the board in each frame, they truly created separation in a pivotal fourth inning.
After allowing Maud’s only run of the day in the top of the inning, The Rebels answered with four in the bottom of the inning. Purviance got things started with a hard-hit single up the middle, which scored Kirk Killian and Brandon Matkin, pushing the score to 5-1. Purviance crossed home himself in the very next at-bat, when Dees drove him in with a hit of his own. And he would cross home plate himself just minutes later, thanks to a sharply-hit line drive to right field by freshman Connor Young,
“We hadn’t seen this pitcher before, but we’ve seen plenty like him — guys that primarily go offspeed,” Rivercrest head coach Rick Connot said of Maud’s starting pitcher. “So I think we were still well-prepared for him.”
And while the Rebels did their job in the batter’s box, pitcher Will Grider certainly did his part on the mound, throwing a gem of a game for his team.
“I was just going fastball-curveball, keeping it traditional,” Will Grider said. “I was having a hard time getting the curveball to break the way I wanted it to in the bullpen, but was able to get it going in the game. But mainly I was sticking to the fastball. If (your opponent) is struggling with your fastball, that’s all you really need.”
Will Grider also pointed to the efforts by the players backing him up, as the team only made one error all evening, and also made some impressively difficult catches on the run.
Throughout the season, and in particular through the Rebels’ playoff run, Will Grider said last year’s season — which was cut short along with everyone else’s due to the Covid-19 pandemic — has been in the back of their minds.
“It’s definitely something we think about,” he said. “We had a chance to go far far last year but didn’t get the opportunity. We have a chance again this year, but now it’ll be the last chance a lot of us get.”
The second game of the best-of-three series will be played today at 5 p.m. at Chisum High School. The third game will be played immediately afterward in a double-header if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.