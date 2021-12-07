Playing for bronze at the Prairiland Tournament on Saturday, the Chisum Mustangs didn’t face much resistance on the hardwood against the Bonham Warriors, dispatching them 59-38 to finish third at the preseason tournament.
The Mustangs got out to a fast start, building up a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter and closing the opening frame out with a 12-4 lead.
They were bolstered by senior Jett Petkus, who scored four of their first-quarter points, including two on a great effort under the rim where he ripped the ball out of the arms of a lackadaisical Bonham ball-handler.
“Jett is a great energy guy,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said.
The intensity Petkus brought to the defensive end of the court was shared by many of his teammates, and the team was able to grow their lead in large part because of the defensive pressure which led to easy transition points.
Zaquavious Price scored 14 points, many of which came on runouts in transition following steals and outlet passes.
“He’s so fast, he can often be like a one-man fast break unto himself,” Temple said.
Price demonstrated that he could score in more than one way, though, sizing up his defender before pulling up for a 3-pointer with the defense right in his face, draining the shot anyway to push Chisum’s lead to 15.
The lead first reached double digits early in the second frame on a free throw by Brayden Brown, and it just continued to balloon from there.
Evan Wood led the team with 20 points, Keaston Lawrence and Petkus each scored eight, Brown finished with four, Billy Merritt had three points and Espn Blyton two.
