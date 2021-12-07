When the Prairiland Patriots and North Lamar Panthers met on the basketball court early last week, the Panthers used a late rally to win in thrilling fashion. When they met again just days later in the championship game at the Prairiland Tournament, there was no such drama.
The Panthers used an explosive start to erase all doubt early, and downed their cross-county opponents 57-36 to win the tournament.
In the first quarter, the Panthers applied pressure to Prairiland’s ball handlers, forcing turnovers and scoring in the fast break. Not even two minutes into the game, North Lamar had built up a 6-0 lead.
Playing a pivotal role in the Panthers’ early-game success was Dawson McDowell, whose aggressive defense led to several steals and easy points for his team.
“He’s really tough; he’s scrappy,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said of McDowell’s performance. “He got us out in transition, got us some quick buckets and he was big for us, for sure.
“It was all about defensive pressure. We were able to get turnovers and get some easy shots under our belt. We came out hot, focusing on defensive pressure, and that got us to a big lead early on.”
The Patriots didn’t have many shot attempts in the first quarter, as North Lamar’s swarming defense limited their looks at the hoop. And when Prairiland did get shots off, it was always with a hand right in the shooters’ face, allowing no easy looks at the hoop.
When the first quarter ended, North Lamar had shut out Prairiland, and led 19-0.
While North Lamar’s success was due largely to the team’s defense, it was due just as much to their ability to neutralize their opponent’s defense. Prairiland’s calling card defensively is an aggressive full-court press and a heavy use of trapping to force turnovers, but North Lamar seemed to always have an answer for Prairiland’s defensive efforts.
“When we played them earlier, their defense was something we really struggled with, but we made the adjustments tonight,” Allen said. “We did a good job at drawing the trap and then reversing the ball, and if the trap is over here, reversing it to the weak side.”
Just moments into the second quarter, North Lamar built its lead up to 21-0 on a midrange shot from McDowell.
“We just didn’t come out with the energy needed to compete against a good team like that,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “In my first timeout, I told the guys, ‘This isn’t us.’”
The Patriots finally took the lid off the basket about two minutes into the second quarter, when point guard Jameson Flatt slashed his way to the rim and scored through traffic.
The Panthers’ lead reached its largest margin near the end of the first half when a 3-pointer from the corner by Jaxon Spangler gave his team a 27-point lead at 34-7.
In the second half, the Patriots managed to find their footing. Kardadrion Coulter, Braydan Nichols and Flatt all played well down the stretch, with big shots also coming from Gage Bankhead.
After trailing 21-0, the Patriots matched the Panthers point for point the remainder of the way.
“I thought we responded well after getting down by so many early on,” Weddle said. “We just need to learn how to get going quicker.”
Despite their offensive turnaround, the Patriots were unable to make up any ground on the red-hot Panthers, who continued to exert their will offensively as well.
Mason Cole and Blake Hildreth did a good job holding down the paint at both ends for the Panthers, grabbing multiple offensive rebounds that led to easy second-chance points. And wing Andon Rangel did a stellar job slashing his way to the rim.
Spangler and McDowell led a balanced Panthers offense with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Devin Offutt scored eight, Rangel scored seven, and Cole and Hildreth each scored six. Case Fendley contributed five points and Kacen Baker scored a pair.
For Prairiland, Coulter led all scorers with 12 points. Nichols scored eight, Flatt scored five, Bankhead added three points, and Mayson Day, Tyler Maull, Kye Wilkerson and Ty Hostetler each added two.
“It feels great,” Cole said of winning the tournament. “We didn’t do a lot of winning last year, so this is great; it’s kind of new. … We’re playing well and I think we’re just going to keep getting better.”
