The Paris Wildcats led for the vast majority of their region quarterfinal matchup against the Lindale Eagles. However, some hot shooting from Lindale down the stretch, along with some assistance from the referees, gave Lindale the edge it needed to surge past Paris in the closing minutes and put an end to the Wildcats’ season.
The two teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, with Paris leading by three points at the end of the period. In the second quarter, though, is when Paris began to create separation between themselves and the Eagles.
A three-point lead quickly turned into a nine-point lead thanks to scores by KD Washington, Jeremerious Morgan and Jaelyn Lee in quick succession. And later, the lead ballooned to as many as 15, at 30-15, thanks to more Paris buckets, including a thunderous one-handed slam dunk by Garrius Savage.
Paris stretched its lead to that 15-point margin on a 3-pointer by Micah Jenkins from well beyond the 3-point arc.
Lindale finished the third quarter with some momentum, closing the gap down to nine points after trailing by double digits for much of the period, but in the opening moments of the final quarter, Paris stretched its lead back to 14 at 48-34, and things seemed to be in control. However, the situation began to quickly deteriorate for Paris.
Some efficient offense by Lindale cut the deficit to seven in very little time, but with less than half a quarter remaining, Paris still looked to be in a fairly good position.
As a Paris player and Lindale player were walking back to their respective benches after a timeout was called, though, the two players bumped into each other — which Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said was inadvertent — and the referees called a technical.
Lindale sank both its technical free throws, and since they kept possession, the Eagles then drained a corner 3-pointer, cutting the lead to just two points.
“I don’t understand how a ref makes that call in that situation,” Steed said. “The play had ended, both teams were coming off the court, and the contact was basically nothing. Without the call, we’re coming out of a timeout with a seven-point lead, and now it’s a two-point game and a completely different story.”
Forty five seconds later, Lindale took its first lead since the opening minutes of the first quarter.
Paris briefly reclaimed the lead thanks to an acrobatic finish in traffic by Savage, but Lindale continued to shoot the ball well, and took it back moments later.
With just under 30 seconds left in the game, and Paris trailing by a pair, Lee was called for a foul on what appeared to be a clean block, and once again Lindale made its free throws, extending Paris’ deficit to four.
“I’m not just saying this, but there was zero contact on that block,” Steed said. “It’s frustrating, because I’ve never been part of a game where the refs are so quick to blow the whistle on one team and so slow to blow it on another.”
On Paris’ last offensive possession and time running low, both Steed and Morgan attempted to call timeout. As player and coach both desperately signalling for a timeout to no avail, the clock continued to tick.
Finally, realizing the team wouldn’t be getting to draw up a play, the ball was passed to Lee, whose 3-pointer from straight-away was long. Lindale rebounded, made one of its subsequent free throws after being intentionally fouled, and won the game by five.
“I don’t know why they wouldn’t grant the timeout,” Steed said. “I just don’t know what happened there.”
As the game wore on, the Wildcats stopped taking the ball into the paint as often, taking more and more 3-point shots, but Steed chalked that up to the officiating as well.
“When games are called like that, it gets the players out of their rhythm too, and you could see that,” he said. “The game was called unevenly, and it got in our guys’ heads and made them second guess themselves when they’re worried about things getting called a certain way.”
Lee led his team offensively with 12 points. Jenkins scored 11, Savage scored nine, Washington and Braylon Mickens each had six and Bubba Gray and Morgan scored five,
Steed said he’s proud of the way his team improved over the course of the season.
“We had to overcome a lot of adversity, and they really grew as a team,” he said. “I think even from the second Pleasant Grove game to where we were at the end of the season, we improved so much.”
Paris loses five seniors in Washington, Morgan, Gray, Troy Jones and Jadon Hay, and Steed said he appreciates what each meant to the program. However, Steed said the future of Wildcat basketball remains bright, with several key players returning next year.
“They’re all great players and great kids, and we’re definitely going to miss them,” Steed said.
