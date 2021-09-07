The Trinity Christian Academy volleyball team has cancelled both matches scheduled for this week after the school experienced cases of Covid-19.
No word has been given yet on games beyond this week.
Originally, the team was set to play Sulphur Bluff and CHAAMP this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.