he Prairiland Patriots started a bit slow Friday in their road game against the Edgewood Bulldogs, but they quickly turned things around in a big way before holding on late to earn a big district win, 75-72.
The Patriots trailed by one point heading into the second quarter, but things quickly turned in their favor. In the second, Prairiland outscored Edgewood 23-7, taking a 15-point lead into the halftime break.
“It started on the defensive end,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “Braydan Nichols played terrific defense on their best shooter, and he held him scoreless in the quarter. That was a big factor in helping us build up a lead there.”
On the other end of the court, Jameson Flatt nailed two 3-pointers in the period, and Kye Wilkerson and Gage Bankhead also hit long-range jumpshots, and Prairiland’s offense started firing on all cylinders.
Bankhead then utterly took over in the second half. He scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, finishing with a game-high 26 points.
Kardadrion Coulter made an impact, using some tough defense to lead to easy transition points.
Edgewood had an answer, however, and caught fire in the final quarter to bring the game to within just two possessions.
Rylan Berry came up big in the fourth quarter for Prairiland, scoring nine of his 11 points in the final frame to help hold the Bulldogs at bay.
“Rylan has been a very pleasant surprise this season on offense,” Weddle said. “I knew he was going to provide us with terrific defense and rebounding, but I didn’t expect him to have the scoring impact he’s had. He was a double-digit scorer in both games this week, and that’s a big reason why we went 2-0 in those games.”
The Bulldogs began cutting into the Patriots lead by raining in baskets, with one player hitting four in the fourth.
But clutch free throws by Flatt and Berry sealed the win, and when the Bulldogs nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the game’s end, the game was already out of reach.
With the win, Prairiland moves to 3-2 in district play, and Weddle said he likes where his team is as they approach the back half of the regular season.
“I feel like we’ve been playing well since the start of the new year,” he said. “We’re hitting our stride at exactly the right time.”
