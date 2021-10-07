Down two key players in Tuesday’s game against Commerce, Chisum’s volleyball team had to make a handful of adjustments to adapt to the missing players who are nursing injuries. The Lady Mustangs stepped up and adapted with shining colors, with several players taking on bigger roles and shining in them.
In the end, Chisum won in four sets, downing the Lady Tigers 21-25, 25-12, 25-15, 26-24.
“This was new because this was the first time this group has run a 5-1 in a game, so it’s a completely new rotation” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said, describing an offensive rotation that involves one setter and five attacking hitters. “I thought they did a great job with it.”
Out for the Lady Mustangs were Carly Bell and Lindey Young, both of whom sustained injuries last week, necessitating several players to step up.
Nobody stepped up more than junior Brylea Marshall, a junior who turned in the most productive game of volleyball of her career, racking up a number of impressive digs and finding kills all over the court.
“She’s a utility kid who can play anywhere and make an impact,” Nickerson said. “She’s a back row player for me. She’s set before, she’s played libero before, but this is the first time she’s played all the way around, and she stepped up in a big way tonight. She had some really excellent plays.”
The first set started well for Chisum, as the Lady Mustangs built an early four-point lead behind strong play from Brooklyn Atnip and Emmy Williams. Williams had a handful of strong early attacks, while Atnip made an impact both with her attacks and good sets for her teammates.
It wasn’t long, however, before the Lady Tigers roared to life, bolstered by stellar play of their own at the net. Commerce was able to rack up blocks and big kills at the net, After they took at 16-15, the first Commerce lead since they led 1-0, Chisum spent much of the remainder of the opening set playing catch-up.
“When we played them before, Emmy and Emma (Garner) each had great games, with about 15 or 16 kills apiece. Today (Commerce’s) block did a better job of keeping them in check,” Nickerson said.
The second set was a different story. If the first set saw the Lady Mustangs start fast, the second set saw them start blisteringly hot. In practically the blink of an eye, they scored 10 points on Commerce, with the 10th coming on a monstrous kill by Emmy, and only minutes after that, their lead stretched to double digits.
“We shifted our block in that second set,” Williams said. “We were shifting too far out, so we moved it in and started slowing things down.”
A well-placed kill by Kelsea Ball pushed the score to 20-9. And even with such a lead, the team continued to hustle for every ball, evidenced by a tremendous backwards dig from well past the end line by Peyton Holland.
Though her defensive effort was ultimately for naught, as Commerce went on to win that point, the effort was indicative of the level Chisum was playing at, and they ended up comfortably taking the set.
The third set opened much the same as the second. With Ball finding two aces in a three-point stretch and back-to-back kills by Williams highlighting the team’s start to the third set, Chisum quickly built up a 14-3 lead, which soon became a 17-5 lead.
Holland got involved at the net with a rare block, showing her versatility to give her team a 21-6 lead.
Towards the end of the set, when Chisum had it all but won, Commerce began making a late push, pulling to within nine points.
Though the push was much too late to seriously challenge Chisum’s lead, the Lady Tigers carried that momentum forward for what turned into a wild fourth set.
“It’s all about momentum in a game like volleyball,” Williams said. “I think it doesn’t even matter how good the teams are — it all comes down to momentum. If you’re the team with momentum, the other team isn’t going to catch you. … That worked in our favor at some times tonight, and it also worked in their favor at times.”
Chisum built a modest five-point lead in the set, but a single push by Commerce brought the two teams even, and from that point the two teams practically traded kills down the stretch, though it was ultimately Chisum that outlasted their opponents.
Ball came in incredibly clutch down the stretch, as three of Chisum’s last four points came on a pinpoint-accurate kill by her, and a pair of aces she notched too.
“That all comes down to senior leadership,” Nickerson said. “She’s so reliable and I know I can count on her because she’s played for me for four years at this point. With the game on the line, she’s one of the players I’d want serving for me.”
Williams finished with 12 kills, a trio of aces, three blocks and five digs. Holland had 11 kills, seven aces, a pair of blocks and 13 digs. Marshall had eight kills, a pair of aces, a block and 10 digs. Ball had 32 assists, a trio of kills, seven aces, a pair of blocks and nine digs. Atnip had three kills, an ace, a block and seven digs, and Garner had two kills and aces and five digs.
