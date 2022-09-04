Friday’s volleyball showdown between Detroit and Como-Pickton was a rollercoaster, with two incredibly tense sets sandwiching one of utter domination. In the end, it all equated to a straight-sets victory for the Detroit Lady Eagles, who won 29-27, 25-9, 26-24.
Several players had big days for the Lady Eagles, led by sophomore Clara Carpenter, who racked up 20 giant kills.
Gracie Hulen performed well, with several impressive digs on the defensive side of the ball, and six kills — the second most on the team — on offense.
“She had some great hustle plays on the back row and several huge kills when the game was close,” Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth said of her performance.
Setter CC Runels had 36 assists, and Caylin Ray served the ball well.
After dominating in the second set, the Lady Eagles found themselves trailing by 7 points early in the third set.
As the set wore on, however, they began to regain their footing, pulling ever closer until they finally surged ahead.
“Every girl showed up and contributed in huge ways,” Allensworth said.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
