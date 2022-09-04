detroit eagles logo

Friday’s volleyball showdown between Detroit and Como-Pickton was a rollercoaster, with two incredibly tense sets sandwiching one of utter domination. In the end, it all equated to a straight-sets victory for the Detroit Lady Eagles, who won 29-27, 25-9, 26-24.

Several players had big days for the Lady Eagles, led by sophomore Clara Carpenter, who racked up 20 giant kills.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

