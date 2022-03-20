For Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore, basketball has always been a part of life. She grew up a student of the game, was involved in coaching from a very young age, and had found great success coaching in Oklahoma long before she arrived at Paris. This year, as the Ladycats’ head coach, she did something not many coaches can say they’ve done: she made program history.
Not content to just lead the Ladycats back into the postseason for the first time in several years in what was her first year as full-time head coach, Moore then made sure everyone in the state of Texas knew who the Paris Ladycats were by coaching them into the regional semifinals for the first time since 1993. For her stellar season, she has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Coach of the Year.
Growing up in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Moore said basketball was her whole life growing up, as she fell in love with the game and learned not to love the game from her father, who himself was a coach, but also how to understand it on a deep and fundamental level. As a teenager, Moore said she served as a volunteer coach for a youth team, and then became a head coach in Lawton, Oklahoma, not long after finishing her schooling. She’s been coaching ever since.
After several years coaching at a handful of Oklahoma schools, Moore headed to Paris five years ago, where she initially began coaching the Paris Junior High team and serving as an assistant coach for former Ladycats head coach Jeff Chapman.
“I got down here and I was blown away by the community here and the culture here as well,” Moore said with a chuckle. “One of the things I realized is that they allow you to coach here, but not all places like you coaching hard.”
While Moore came to Paris with years of success and experience under her belt, she also credits Chapman with helping her grow even further as a coach.
“He took me under his wing. And you know, he’s legendary in Oklahoma,” Moore said. “To this day, people still talk about his state tournament games, and for him to show me what he knew and help me out meant the world to me.”
In the 2020-21 season, Moore took the reins of the Ladycats as interim head coach, as Chapman battled cancer and passed away during the season.
“The last time I ever talked to Chapman, he asked me to take the girls and make the team my own, so looking back on it, you could tell that he knew,” Moore said, holding back tears. “I told him that I would keep watch until he got back, but that I’d continue to run his stuff just like he did and make sure they learned his system, and he said, ‘Take the girls and make them yours.’”
As interim head coach in 2020-21, Moore did use Chapman’s offensive and defensive systems. That year, in which the Ladycats endured emotional turmoil the likes of which no one should have to endure, the team missed out on the playoffs by a single game, finishing in fifth place in their district. However, Moore said, the group showed flashes of brilliance and hinted at what they could become, including a pair of thrilling wins over rival North Lamar.
This year, in her first official as the head coach, Moore did implement her own systems and style of play, and the team took flight.
“My style is basically teaching the girls how to play and then letting the game come to them,” Moore said. “I don’t like relying on set plays — though there are definitely situations in games where we need to run a set play — but I’m very much a proponent of a more free-form style of basketball. I want them to think the game, I want them to read the defense and think on their own.”
WIth the less structured direction in games, the Ladycats had their most successful season in several years. They didn’t just make the playoffs but did so comfortably, locking up a postseason berth with multiple weeks still left of district play. The regular season featured several big wins, including a dramatic victory over the district-champion Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
“That Gilmer game was pretty eye-opening,” Moore said. “But truthfully, I’ve known for years what this group was capable of. I knew they could be special when I got them as eighth graders, and I saw all the potential they had.”
By all accounts, leading the Ladycats into the playoffs made the 2021-22 season a successful one for Moore. But it was in the playoffs that the season went from great to simply magical.
The Ladycats won heart-stopping thriller after heart-stopping thriller, and ultimately made it to the regional tournament for the first time in almost 30 years.
The team’s playoff run started with a win against top-seeded Lindale, and Paris led almost wire-to-wire in a convincing victory.
“The thing about that game is that we really scouted them,” Moore said with a chuckle. “Their teachers might not like to hear this, but they probably spent more time watching film on (sports database) Hudl than doing homework. It paid off, though. That was a big-time win.”
After that, the Ladycats faced off against Caddo Mills in the area round, and it wasn’t nearly as easy for Moore’s team. After jumping out to a big early lead, the Ladycats went ice cold in the second and third quarters, and trailed the Lady Foxes by 16 entering the fourth quarter.
Moore didn’t panic, though, and by adjusting the team’s defense and taking advantage of some key Caddo Mills players’ foul trouble, she orchestrated a wild comeback, with her Ladycats ultimately winning by nine in overtime.
Moore said all the credit for the improbable win goes to her players, but they wouldn’t have been in that situation if she hadn’t been a calming presence in the huddle for them, or if she hadn’t made tweaks that allowed the Ladycats to find several fast break scores down the stretch.
“Going into that fourth quarter, I looked at them and I said, ‘This is your time. You can fight and show everyone here what you’re made of, or you can lay down and give up,’” Moore said. “I promised them though that if they pulled together and fought as a team then they could do something special and shock everyone.
“They listened to me and they stepped up and fought like I’ve never seen. By the end of the game, all of them were cramping because they gave so much of themselves to get there.”
The team’s next playoff game — a rematch with district foe Gilmer — was just as much of a coaching masterclass. While Paris never trailed by as much as 16, they did find themselves trailing for almost the entire second half, falling back by as many as nine at multiple points. And not only did Moore contend with a deficit, but with a style of play from Gilmer in which the Lady Buckeyes were more than content to run over a minute off the clock on each possession.
“I know that when you’re down and the other team is running the clock like that, you want to gamble and try to get out on them, but I knew that if we did that we’d be playing into their hands and get down by even more,” Moore said. “So we stayed patient and waited for them to make a mistake. When they did, we were ready for it every time.”
Paris won that game on a dramatic buzzer beater by junior Jakiya Williams, sending Paris to the regional tournament.
Though Paris lost its regional semifinal game, the loss made Moore and her team hungry to not just get back to the regional tournament, but go even further.
But even more importantly than that, the run provided Moore with a magical end to the season she’ll cherish forever.
“The way this group fought through adversity of all sorts — on and off the court — is something truly special,” she said. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.