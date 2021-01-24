It only took the Rebels a few minutes of trapping and high pressure to create chaos for the Detroit Eagles. Rivercrest, ranked seventh this week, was able to run-and-gun their way to a 71-25 victory that was fueled mostly by steals and layups.
The seasoned Rebels took advantage of the much younger and smaller Eagle team, utilizing good ball movement and feeding the players low in paint. Bradyn English drove hard to the goal to open the scoring for Rivercrest. Detroit answered back with a beautiful jump shot by Claude Scales. Rebel Damian Davidson snatched a steal that led to a Zachariah Lane score, and Scales retaliated with yet another score to keep his Eagles going.
However, that is when the Rebels kicked it into another gear. Davidson stole the ball and hit Kamryn English down the floor for a layup and Chris Randolph promptly layed in another shot.
The Rebels’ full court press brought mayhem and the Eagles struggled to get the ball across halfcourt.
“We came out and we wanted to push the pace,” junior Rebel Darrion Ricks said. “We wanted to get early traps and pressure them to see how they handled it.”
Ricks would make a definite impact on that end of the floor, as he led his Rebels in steals with seven take-aways for the night.
Cloedus Scales was fouled on the way to the Eagles’ goal and knocked down both free shots.
The Rebels then unleashed an offensive blitzkrieg. Bradyn English scored from the post position, and then Lane stole the ball and hit a shot while falling down.
Lane then nailed a 3-pointer from the corner.
Also making an impact for the Rebels was Kamryn English. English was all alone for a layup after a Lane steal, and he later swished a 3 from the left corner and followed that up with a fade-away jumper.
Eli Bivins delivered a sweet pass to Killian for a score and then Killian showed some real athleticism with a spin-around jumper. Kamryn English then scored on a runner in the lane. Claude Scales finished up the half for his Eagles with a score in front of the goal to make it 38-11.
Ricks swiped a steal and found Lane out front for a finger roll. Lane then had a take-away and found Bradyn English open for the score. Ricks went on to garner another steal and score the next two baskets. Davidson banked in a side layup and John Grider kissed one off the glass from the left side and followed that with a highly contested shot in the paint. Killian was fouled hard and went 2-2 at the charity stripe and then he had a fake and make swing shot.
Much credit goes to Coach Da’on Savage’s Eagles who never quit hustling. Ke’Aurian Jackson showed big guys can have a soft touch. The post got open in the lane for a jumper. Cloedus Scales grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a bucket and then Jackson battled for a rebound and quickly put it back in for a score. Kaleb Jones posted up for a basket and Jackson added another bucket from an offensive rebound.
Davidson dispatched one his trademark no-look passes to Bradyn English who followed that up with another basket off a give-and-go from Ricks.
“Our ball movement is what helped us get a lot of good, open shots tonight. We also played killer defense,” Ricks said. “We’ve got to just keep moving the ball.”
Lane recorded another double-double as he scored 15 points and nabbed 11 rebounds. Kamryn English tallied 11 points and 4 rebounds. Ricks and Killian scored 10 points each and combined for 9 rebounds. Bradyn English was good for 9 points and 5 assists.
Rivercrest moves to 17-1 and will host Maud on Tuesday. Detroit will travel to James Bowie on Tuesday.
