The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team took control early against Lone Oak and didn’t let up Tuesday, easily downing the Lady Buffaloes 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.
Early on, Chisum was able to apply pressure on Lone Oak’s defense with a balanced attack, keeping their outmatched opponents off-guard. Through the team’s first eight points, four different Lady Mustangs found kills, with Emma Garner, Emmy Williams, Carly Bell and Kelsea Ball each finding very early kills.
One area where the Lady Mustangs shined brightest was at the service line, as several players racked up aces with very high frequency. Still early in the first set, Ball helped quickly push the lead from 8-5 to 12-5 with three aces over a four-point stretch.
“A big part of our philosophy is that’s where your point starts, is with the serve,” Nickerson said. “You want to serve the ball where they can’t even get a good pass to their setter, because if you allow them to get the ball cleanly, then we’re allowing them to run their offense. … We want to keep them where it’s not smooth over there, where they’re struggling to get the ball to the net.”
Leading the charge on that front was junior Peyton Holland, who finished with seven aces.
“When I go back to the service line, I think to myself that the longer we keep the serve, the longer we can keep stronger hitters on the front row,” Holland said.
Ball had a pair of aces and Lindey Young found a well-placed offspeed attack to help give Chisum an 11-5 lead, and the lead only grew from there.
One highlight from the opening set came on a long rally that featured scrappy defensive plays from both teams, with Ball, Holland and Bell each making impressive plays to keep the ball alive.
“Don’t let it touch the ground — that’s the mentality,” Holland said.
In the second set, the Lady Mustangs opened up an even bigger lead on the Lady Buffaloes. Williams made a big impact early in the set, with multiple kills, well-hit attacks and blocks.
Back-to-back aces by Ball and Holland, as well as a thunderous kill by Holland, helped to put Chisum up 24-12. Then, after a few Lone Oak points, Brooklyn Atnip finished the second set off with a nice cross kill.
The third set was more of the same, with Williams exerting her will at the net, and Holland finding kills and aces from the back row to help Chisum jump out to a quick 10-2 lead.
One of the best defensive plays of the game came when Bell made a running, one-handed, off balance dig to keep a point alive, ultimately leading to a Holland kill.
“They dive on the floor, make the effort to go for those balls that might look out of reach,” Nickerson said. “It’s something we emphasize in practice so it’s becoming second nature in the game, and it’s fun to watch. And making those plays will help keep you in a game even if the offense is having a hard time getting things going.”
Up 24-9, the Lady Mustangs let Lone Oak narrow the gap to 24-15 before a kill by Atnip closed the door on the game. Many of Lone Oak’s points in that run — and throughout the rest of the match — came from hitting errors on Chisum’s end.
“Eliminating hitting errors is going to be key for us, especially in big games like Friday (against Prairiland),” Nickerson said.
Garner finished the match with eight kills, three aces, three blocks and three digs. Williams had six kills and three blocks, while Holland racked up six kills, seven aces and five digs. Atnip had six kills, a pair of aces and a trio of digs. Ball had a team-high 18 assists, five aces, three kills and a block. Bell had 10 assists, a pair of aces and five digs, Brylea Marshall had a kill and five digs and Lindey Young had a kill and a pair of blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.