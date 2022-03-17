Wednesday’s showdown between two Red River Valley opponents — the Cooper Bulldogs and Honey Grove Warriors — was a thriller, with Cooper winning 11-7 in extra innings.
After a back-and-forth game, Cooper entered the final inning with a slim one-run lead, before Honey Grove’s Lucas Morrison tied the game up with an RBI triple.
In extra innings, though, things were all Cooper.
Tanner Houchins and Landen Houchins had RBIs in the eighth, with Tanner Houchins singling in Colin Ingram, Caleb Anderson scoring on a Honey Grove error and Landen Houchins bringing two runners home with a triple.
