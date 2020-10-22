Even though they had a playoff spot clinched, the Prairiland Lady Patriots still felt like they had something to prove Tuesday night. One week earlier they walked out of their own gym, having suffered their one and only district loss of the season.
The schedule said Chisum, but that didn’t matter to Prairiland. It could have been Commerce or Edgewood or any other district opponent. The goal was going to be the same — get the win and be co-district champs.
The Lady Mustangs needed a win to keep hope alive for the playoffs. Still without Emmy Williams, Chisum chose one of the worst times to play one of their worst games, as Prairiland easily won 25–12, 25–9, 25–11.
“It was like we were constantly out of system tonight,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said after the game. “I know it hurts not having Emmy [Williams] out there because she is a big factor in the middle.”
The Lady Patriots never trailed in the match. In fact, they jumped out to big leads early in each set, including a 10–0 run to open the second set. Chloe Raley opened up the set serving. Three aces and 10 points later, Prairiland was up big.
“Our serve-receive was non-existent tonight,” Nickerson said. “That’s the main thing that killed us. We weren’t doing the job we’ve normally done all year on serve-receive.”
In total, Raley finished with five aces. Ali Sessums contributed four while both Reese Parris and Katelyn Conrmesser had two each.
“I like our aggressiveness at the serving line,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said after the game. “I feel like that helps us generate points. Our front row; they were ready. They stayed ready and did a good job tonight.”
That front row constantly put pressure on the Lady Mustangs defense. Led by Parris’ 10 kills, the Lady Pats never let up. Abi Farmer finished with five kills while TJ Folse and Sessums each had four. Kendal Yaross added three kills.
It wasn’t just dominating the net, though. Prairland’s defense showed up as well. Sessums led the team with 11 digs. Folse had six while Raley and Lanna Riney each had four. Raley also added 18 assists for the Lady Pats.
“We bounced back from last week’s loss,” Vanderburg added. “We’ve come back together and we’re clicking at all aspects. I feel good about going into Saturday’s tiebreaker match.”
That tiebreaker will be with Rains to determine playoff seeding. Time and location to be determined for that game.
For Chisum, they were led by Zoe England with four kills. Chloe Prestridge had three kills and four blocks. Tinslee Allen added two while Emma Garner and Peyton Holland each had one. Carly Bell led the Lady Mustangs with seven assists. Kelsea Ball finished with four. She also added two aces. Holland led the team with seven digs.
