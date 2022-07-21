The 11th annual Spikefest will take place July 30, bringing several fun events and tournaments to the Red River Valley. The event will be held at the Tigertown Mennonite Evangelical Church gym, 10811 FM 38 in Honey Grove.
Spikefest will begin at 9 a.m. and last all day long, bringing a volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament, bake sale, meal auctions, food, concessions and waterslides for fun and entertainment.
The volleyball tournament deadline for team registration is July 28 and to register, call 903-249-7699.
Each team will consist of 4-5 players, with at least one player being a girl. The volleyball tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and the cost per player is $30
For the first time, Spikefest will include a cornhole tournament starting at 9 a.m. The tournament is for teams of two, and will also be broken up into two age categories: 9-14 at a cost of $10 per player and 15 and up at a cost of $20 per player. To register for the tournament, call 903-732-7463.
All money that is raised throughout the day will go towards the TMEC youth and missions.
John Folse is a sports reporter for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.