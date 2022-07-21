The Paris News logo

The 11th annual Spikefest will take place July 30, bringing several fun events and tournaments to the Red River Valley. The event will be held at the Tigertown Mennonite Evangelical Church gym, 10811 FM 38 in Honey Grove.

Spikefest will begin at 9 a.m. and last all day long, bringing a volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament, bake sale, meal auctions, food, concessions and waterslides for fun and entertainment. 

John Folse is a sports reporter for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972.

