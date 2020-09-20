The Rivercrest Rebels opened District 6 football with a win Friday night at Como-Pickton. The Rebels had a rough first half riddled with turn-overs and penalties but roused at halftime and walked away with a 28-12 victory.
Como-Pickton, in their second year under Coach Ronnie Green, played with lots of discipline and grit coming off two weeks of quarantine.
“I thought they were very physical,” Rebel receivers coach Quincy English said. “They have a great coaching staff and their kids play hard. We knew it would be a tough game. I think their program gets better every year.”
The Como-Pickton Eagles’ defense made a stand early and held the Rebels out of the endzone on their first possession. However, the Rivercrest defense was back this week with a healthier squad, and they held CP to two series of three-and-out.
A bad bounce on a punt hit an unsuspecting Rebel in the back of the helmet and gave the Eagles the ball deep in Rivercrest territory. Big tackles by Cole Carson and Atlee Roberts, and a pass broken up by Zachariah Lane put the Rebels’ offense back on deck, though.
Senior signal-caller Will Grider took control of the game and marched his team downfield in a series of first downs. A 25-yard pass to Brayden English sparked the Rebels and set them up for a Zane Dees rushing touchdown. Connor Young, freshman kicker, was true with his point-after and Rivercrest took the lead for the night.
The Eagles busted out the old half-back pass trick play that led to a 40-yard touchdown by Jackson Monk.
An attempted onside kick was easily handled by Roberts though which gave the Rebs great field position. However, a Dees fumble gave the Eagles the ball back. The Rivercrest defense made quick work and got the offense right back on the field thanks to two huge smackdowns by junior linebacker Ethan Taylor.
The Rebel offensive line road-graded their way down the field led by tackles Cole Carson and Carson Franks.
Grider hit Chris Randolph on a slant and then English for a first down. A steady combination of Grider and Randolph ended in the quarterback scoring on a keeper with Young tacking on the extra-point to end the half, 14-6.
Some uncharacteristic mental mistakes piled on several yards in penalties against the Rebels, who were called for holding and offsides. Yellow flags were flying everywhere and Coach Landon Rackley gathered his linemen for some hard coaching and regrouping. The tide turned when Grider was flushed from the pocket but spotted Randolph open in midfield. Randolph shook loose the lone Eagle defender and booked it 50 yards to the house for a Rivercrest score. Randolph netted 144 yards to help his boys bring home the win. Young split the uprights and gave the Rebels the cushion they had been hunting for all night, 21-6.
Como-Pickton would not go down without a fight and battled their way down the field with big runs from Cameron Ray and Monk. They ended the third stanza with a touchdown making it 21-12.
The fourth quarter let Grider’s throwing arm shine.
A stand-out baseball player turned quarterback makes for some exciting plays when he has several gifted receivers as targets. Grider worked his way down the field hitting first down after first down in a series of passes to Randolph, Lane, English, and Eli Bivins.
The quarterback would finish the night with 254 yards in passing, going 19 for 24.
From the 5-yard line, Grider followed offensive linemen Carson Whitley and Donnie Barganski into the endzone to score. Young attached the point-after and went four for four for the night.
The final nail was driven into the Eagles’ coffin when senior safety Bivins, hauled in his first interception of the year.
“Honestly, I felt like I was a little late on the coverage, but he threw the ball behind and I was able to get under it and take off,” Bivins said. “We had some penalties tonight and we’ve got to clean that up. Coach told us at halftime that if we wanted to have a winning season, we were going to have to play harder. So we came out and played ball like we know how to do.”
Rivercrest went into victory formation following the turnover which moved them to 1-0 in District 6.
The Rebels will host Wolfe City Friday night at The Swamp for Homecoming at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.