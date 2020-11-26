One of the hallmarks of the Thanksgiving holiday season is giving back to the community and helping those in need, and that’s just what the Ladycats basketball team from Paris High School did this week when they spent their Tuesday volunteering at the Downtown Food Pantry.
Whether it meant helping customers find what they were looking for, greeting customers as they entered the store, keeping shelves stocked, returning buggies to their proper location or any other task that needed doing, the team and interim head coach Hiyadeja Moore were more than willing to do it, Food Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard said.
“They were great,” Hubbard said. “They did whatever was asked of them, and always had a smile on their face as they did it. They were always kind and just wonderful to be around.”
The team split the day into two shifts, with some team members working in the morning to early afternoon hours, and others working hours later in the afternoon, Moore said. Two team members — Nya Williams and Jazz Dangerfield — elected to volunteer for an extra hour.
The entire team took part in the day of volunteering, and Moore said that speaks volumes about their character, given that it wasn’t mandatory for them to participate,
“We’d just gotten back from Canton the night before, and we’d had kind of a bad loss out there, but they were still happy to come out and give back,” she said. “It wasn’t mandatory and they were all still eager to help. I think that says a lot about them and just who they are.”
While the Food Pantry is always looking for volunteers, Hubbard said the help was even more welcome on this particular Tuesday.
“The Tuesday of Thanksgiving week is always our busiest day of the entire year, and this was huge because we need all the help we can get that day,” Hubbard said. “On a normal Tuesday or Thursday we usually get around 300 to 320 families. On this particular Tuesday we had a little more than 500 families, and in the past we’ve had as many as 690 or 700.
“It’s like they say, many hands make light work. So they were absolutely appreciated.”
Moore said the team is looking forward to getting involved with more volunteer work in the near future, and hopes to help a local nonprofit around Christmas-time.
The coach encouraged nonprofits looking for volunteers to reach out to her by calling Paris High School.
To volunteer at the Downtown Food Pantry, Hubbard said people can call the pantry at 903-737-8870.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the food pantry opens to the public for distribution, and volunteers also help customers find what they’re looking for, help put groceries in cars if necessary, and keep the store clean and orderly.
On Mondays and Wednesdays volunteers bag produce, and they typically will bag around 40,000 pounds of produce total over the course of those two days.
“I’m very proud of the way the girls represented Paris High and the community,” Moore said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
