Fresh off the heels of a no-hitter in his prior start, Prairiland Patriot Blake Lewis looked nearly as good in his team’s 11-0 win over Commerce on Friday.
With Lewis on the mound and a strong offensive outpouring from the Patriots at the plate, the team seized control early and never looked back.
Lewis was stellar, allowing just three hits over the course of the game, striking out 12 and walking just two in the process.
At the plate, Lewis got all the run support he needed in two big bursts, with one coming in the second inning and the other coming in the fourth.
Gage Bankhead drove in Brooks Morrison with an RBI single for the team’s first run of the day in the second inning, a sacrifice groundout by Ty Hostletler drove in Jacob Veal and Lewis and Braydan Nichols each drove in runs off of Commerce errors to give the team a quick 4-0 lead.
The rest of Prairiland’s runs came in a big fourth inning.
Errors were Commerce’s undoing, as Lewis, Chris Michael and Hostetler all reached on Tiger miscues.
That, coupled with hits by Caleb Jameson and Veal, helped the Patriots secure the 11-0 lead and end the game early by athe mercy rule.
