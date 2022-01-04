High-scoring Boulder Creek overpowers Paris
It was a highly anticipated matchup: Boulder Creek, coached by Justin Collard, vs. Paris High. Collard, who previously played for Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed at North Lamar, brought his team from Arizona for the Paris Holiday Tournament.
Collard’s team lit up the scoreboard in the tournament with their outside shooting. The Wildcats, who can shoot, also lit up the tournament scoreboard with their electric plays on the fast break. In this matchup it was the shooting from Boulder Creek that won out as they took the semi-final matchup 57-49.
It started in the first quarter as Boulder Creek knocked down five three-pointers to take a 21-12 lead. It seemed as if they couldn’t miss a shot in that opening frame. Both teams cooled off in the second quarter. Paris only managed eight points in the frame, with six of them coming off a pair of three’s from Jaelyn Lee. The Wildcats trailed 32-20 at the break.
The second half saw both teams trading buckets for the most part. Paris wound up outscoring Boulder Creek by four points in the half but it wasn’t enough to make up the ground needed. Jaelyn Lee led the team with 18 points. Garius Savage finished with 12. Micah Jenkins had eight. Braylon Mickens added six and Jagger Moore scored five.
Waxahachie Life knocks out
Paris Wildcats
Thursday’s game between the Paris Wildcats and Waxahachie Life Mustangs came down to the very final seconds, but ultimately it was Waxahachie Life that was able to hold on for a thrilling 58-55 win over Paris on the final day of the Paris Holiday Tournament.
Paris fell behind early, and trailed by as many as eight in the opening quarter, as the Paris defense made a habit of collapsing in the post, giving the Mustangs’ hot shooters open shots.
A step-back 3-pointer by Jaelyn Lee as the first-quarter buzzer sounded cut the deficit to five, though, and Paris entered the second quarter with momentum on its side.
Paris rode that momentum to a strong performance in the second quarter, led by a pair of 3-pointers by shooting guard Micah Jenkins.that came on back-to-back trips down the floor.
Paris briefly took a lead — the Wildcats’ first since the opening moments of the game — when a basket by Lee put them up 25-24. However, the Mustangs quickly reclaimed the lead, and Paris would not lead again the rest of the way.
Despite closing the first half out strong, the Wildcats were flat to start the second half, offensively stagnating and defensively failing to force turnovers.
The Mustangs stretched their lead to as many as 13 points, up 32-45 midway through the third quarter.
The Wildcats showed they wouldn’t go down without a fight, though. Jenkins, Garrius Savage and Lee came out guns blazing in the fourth, clawing their way back into the game.
About three minutes into the final quarter, Lee cut the deficit to 49-46 with a putback tip-in off a missed free throw by Savage.
A quick burst of scoring by Waxahachie Life put the Mustangs back up by double digits, but another flurry of points in quick response once again brought Paris within one possession.
With under 20 seconds left, Wildcat Keaton Behm scored an impressive, acrobatic layup in traffic to cut the deficit to 58-52, but with Paris needing to foul to get the ball back, and Waxahachie Life already in the double bonus, it looked like it might be too little too late.
Luckily for Paris, the Mustang shooter missed both free throws, and Jenkins raced down the court and drained the biggest shot of the game, a 3-pointer from the wing that cut the deficit to just three.
Again, Paris had to foul to get possession back, and again they were in luck, as the Waxahachie Life free throw shooter missed both from the charity stripe.
As the final seconds ticked down, and one last shot to force overtime, the Wildcats raced down the court and fired off a 3-pointer from the corner as the buzzer sounded. The shot clanged off the rim, and Waxahachie Life had held on for the slimmest of victories.
Jenkins scored 17 and Lee added 12 to lead Paris in double figures, and Savage added nine. Braylon Mickens and Jagger Moore added five points apiece, Behn had four and Carlton Hicks scored three.
