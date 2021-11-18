The Prairiland Lady Patriots downed Daingerfield on Tuesday, beating them 52-29.
The team was led in scoring by senior Kirsten Bridgesm who finished with 14. Chloe VanDeaver also had a big game, racking up 13.
Ryleigh Mayer and Skylar Johnson each also scored 10 in the well-balanced effort.
