Prairiland LOGO

The Prairiland Lady Patriots downed Daingerfield on Tuesday, beating them 52-29.

The team was led in scoring by senior Kirsten Bridgesm who finished with 14. Chloe VanDeaver also had a big game, racking up 13.

Ryleigh Mayer and Skylar Johnson each also scored 10 in the well-balanced effort.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.