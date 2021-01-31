Few volleyball players in the Red River Valley have had as much impact on the court as Prairiland standout TJ Folse over the last four years. Now, she’ll continue her athletic career at the collegiate level after committing to play for Austin College in Sherman.
She began playing volleyball in seventh grade, and picked up the game following in the footsteps of older sister Caitlyn Folse and brother Jonathan Folse, and quickly fell in love.
“I’ve been playing since seventh grade,” she said. “I got into it kind of following in the footsteps of my sister and brother, and the rest is history.”
The game quickly turned into a passion for Folse, and she found herself falling more and more in love with the game.
“Volleyball is one of those things you can always go back to,” she said. “Even if you’ve been having a really bad day, or school was rough, volleyball is something you can lose yourself in. … It’s easy to do something you love.”
As her interest in the game grew, so did her skills on the court. Over her four years as a varsity player, she established herself as one of the top players in the Red River Valley. Her hard work came to a head in her senior campaign, where her dominance offensively and defensively earned her All-RRV co-MVP honors alongside teammate Reese Parris.
Across the area in her final year with Prairiland, nobody tallied more kills than Folse and only two players logged more blocks.
When it came to looking where to continue her volleyball career, Folse said the answer proved to be easier than she expected.
“I visited the campus and really fell in love with it; it was really nice,” she said. “I also went to an open gym the team had, and I just clicked with the coach and the other players. It was a great experience and I knew that was where I wanted to go basically right away.”
After speaking with the Austin College coaching staff, Folse said it seems likely they’ll have her play right side hitter for the team. Though that’s not the position she’s been accustomed to playing as a Lady Patriot, Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said she expects Folse to seamlessly transition into the new position.
“She’s dedicated, she’s a fast learner and she’s extremely coachable,” Vanderburg said. “I think she’ll be able to make that adjustment in no time.
“She’s been a big part of varsity volleyball here the last four years. There’s going to be big shoes to fill, because she’s been one of our program’s most positive role models these last few years.”
