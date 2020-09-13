The Honey Grove Warriors lived up to their team’s namesake on Friday, battling valiantly against the Chisum Mustangs to secure a hard-fought, come-from-behind win in overtime, 36-28.
The game started as something of a defensive battle, as the two teams struggled to put points on the board in the early going. The Mustangs were able to put some early points on the board, however, when Chisum running back Chris Worthy found his way into the end zone to put the Mustangs up 7-0 following the successful extra point on the team’s second drive of the game.
After that initial score, the offense died back down for much of the remainder of the first half, until a flurry of scoring shortly before halftime.
Thanks to a long run by Zaquavious Price, the Mustangs were able to punch the ball once more into the end zone on a pass from quarterback Levi Weems to receiver Brayden Brown to go up 14-0.
Just before halftime, though, Honey Grove was able to get points on the board and begin to turn things around when Andrew Campbell returned a kickoff all the way back for a touchdown to draw the Warriors to within eight points, at 14-6.
“We played about as poorly as you can play for a half,” Warriors head coach Glen Schuelke said. “We were able to turn things around in the second half, though. It really turned into a good game after halftime.”
Indeed it did, with neither team relenting in the second half. Honey Grove came out of halftime playing with a chip on their shoulder, but Chisum had an answer for many of Honey Grove’s long drives.
“Offensively we played well in the second half, but defensively, we had some issues,” Schuelke said. “We could never seem to tackle (Zaquavious Price). He’s really good.”
Campbell was the focal point of the team’s second half offense, racking up big play after big play.
Price finished with 238 rushing yards and two touchdowns. For the Warriors, though, Anthanie Whitman finished with 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns; Campbell finished with 54 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and a touchdown catch to go with his kickoff return for a score; and quarterback Ben Campbell finished with 51 rushing yards.
“We were able to start playing our kind of football in the second half, which means running it with success,” Schuelke said.
At the end of regulation, the score was all knotted up. It didn’t remain that way for long, though. Whitman provided the final push Honey Grove needed with a touchdown run, and the Warriors came away with the 36-28 victory.
Offensively for Chisum, Ashton Fleming finished with 35 yards, Worthy had 28, and Jett Petkus finished with 16 yards. Worthy was also a stud defensively for Chisum, finishing with 26 total tackles, including 11 solo, 14 assists and a sack. Braylon Bryant added 13 total tackles.
Defensively for Honey Grove, Campbell led the way with 12 tackles. Antonio Vega had 10 and Peter Krahn added seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.