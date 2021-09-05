Friday’s game between the Paris Wildcats and Celina Bobcats was unquestionably one of the most anticipated games in the entire state so far in this young football season, with Paris entering the contest ranked sixth in Texas 4A-DI and Celina ranked no. 5 in 4A-DII. It was ultimately Celina that came away with the win, but Paris fought until the bitter end and made sure to leave an impression.
The Wildcats drew first blood, scoring in the early goings when running back Lyric Tredwell broke free for a roughly 60-yard touchdown run.
Not long after that, a DK Robinson interception halted a Celina drive in its tracks and left Paris knocking on the door of another touchdown. The Celina defense held strong, though, limiting Paris to a field goal, but the Wildcats were nevertheless able to extend their lead in the early goings.
“We started incredibly fast,” Paris coach Steven Hohenberger said. “I’d say we dominated the first 14 or so minutes. Unfortunately we couldn’t keep that going.”
Paris’ momentum was halted in its tracks when Celina scored on an absolute dagger with a 95-yard touchdown pass.
“After that, we didn’t really respond for nine or 10 minutes, from midway through the second quarter until midway through the third,” Hohenberger said.
In that time, Celina used Paris’ lull to its advantage, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second quarter alone and adding another score early in the third.
One of the players to help wake the Wildcats back up was Tredwell, who ran for 144 yards in the game, astonishingly doing so on just five carries.
“Lyric is one of those two-way players for us who can be very dynamic,” Hohenberger said of the senior. “He’s a great athlete and has worked a lot on his craft this summer. That’s why he’s able to make an impact on both sides of the ball.”
Paris answered Celina’s third-quarter touchdown with one of their own, when senior quarterback Luke Hohenberger connected with GiTaeus Young for a big 50-yard touchdown completion.
Throughout the game, Young was the quarterback’s go-to target, catching five passes.
In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats again found the endzone, though another Celina touchdown meant Paris wasn’t able to cut into the deficit at all. That time, it was Dycurian Douglas who was on the receiving end of a Luke Hohenberger pass from 11 yards out.
The senior quarterback finished with 136 passing yards and 42 rushing yards in addition to his pair of touchdown passes.
“Overall, I think there was a lot of good in that game,” Steven Hohenberger said. “We kept fighting until the end. And everything that wasn’t good can be fixed.
“I’m excited about this team. These guys have great chemistry and they have great heart. Our goal is just to be better than we were yesterday.”
