The Detroit boys basketball team has had a rough go of things of late, with wins being hard to come by for the Eagles. In Jason Jacobs, though, the school is confident they’ve found someone who will help turn the program around.
Now in his 15th year as an educator and 14th as a coach, Jacobs has coached at a number of schools and found success at each of them, having spent time at S&S Consolidated, Leonard, Pottsboro, Celina and various schools in Oklahoma.
After not coaching in his final year at Celina, Jacobs knew he wanted to get back on the sideline, and the opening at Detroit intrigued him.
“Talking to (Detroit boys athletics coordinator and head football coach Cayle Beard) got me excited, and got me on board with what he’s looking to do,” Jacobs said. “I’m not the kind of coach who’s just going to be here for one year and then leave. I want to help build something here, turn this program around and give these kids some stability; they deserve to have that.”
On the court, Jacobs said he places an emphasis on tenacious defense.
“Well, my teams will be defense-oriented for sure,” he said. “They’ll be playing tough D, hounding the ball, rebounding and running.”
Offensively, he added, his team can be expected to be versatile, often running several offensive schemes over the course of a single game.
Jacobs, also an assistant coach for the football team, said he’s gotten a chance to meet several of his players on the gridiron and is already impressed with what he sees.
“They’re easy to coach,” he said. “They want to learn and get better, and they already trust in us and what we’re trying to do as coaches. And theres plenty of athletic ability there, too.”
Looking ahead to the coming season and beyond, Jacobs said he’s most looking forward to building the Eagles into a successful program and helping them turn things around.
“I’m excited to be a part of something like that,” he said. “And I’m also excited to bring a bit of stability to the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.