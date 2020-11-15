The Cooper Lady Bulldogs had a rough go of things in district play last year. But for all the team’s struggles, one thing you could always count on was that they’d fight and give their all from the opening tip-off until the final buzzer sounded.
It is in part because of their never-give-up attitude that head coach Samuel Hollenshead and his players are excited for the coming season.
“Being my first year here, I was extremely proud of how they fought no matter what,” he said. “There were some games we lost by 30 points. It would’ve been very easy to lay down and say ‘I quit’ in games like that, but they never did.”
Already in the early stages of this new season, Hollenshead said, the signs of improvement are there.
“We’re still not where we want to be or where we’re capable of being, but we had a game and they looked like a completely different team out there,” he said. “A lot of stuff is starting to click for them, a lot of stuff is starting to showcase all the hard work they’ve been putting in.”
Hollenshead said a number of players are going to step up into bigger roles this season, including Whitney Langley, who’s taking over primary point guard duties this year.
“The floor is totally different when she’s on it, which is huge for us,” Hollenshead said.
Other players who will be called up to lead this team include Macy Green and post player Presley Limbaugh.
And Hollenshead pointed to Heidi Wood as a player to watch out for this season after being forced to miss all of last year.
One of the Lady Bulldogs’ biggest strengths on the court is their tenacity, Hollenshead said.
“Even if we don’t outsize you, I think our biggest strength is that we’ll be able to out-hustle you,” he said. “We might give up some size, but I think we have the ability to be tougher than a lot of other teams, run longer than a lot of other teams and get up and down the court faster than they can.”
Langley agreed, and added that another of her team’s biggest strengths is their adaptability in the midst of a game.
“I feel like if we realize something, we’re good at making the adjustment then and there, rather than waiting until after the game to figure it out,” she said.
Another thing that shouldn’t be overlooked, Hollenshead added, is the senior leadership on this year’s team.
“This is the first time we’ve had a big group of seniors in about four years,” he said. “To have that leadership that the younger girls can look up to, it’s huge.”
Offense for the Lady Bulldogs starts with their defense, as they often utilize a press in an effort to control the tempo of the game. And outside of the press, Hollenshead said the team has a number of defensive sets that it employs.
As Hollenshead enters his second season coaching Cooper, he’s excited to see the program continue to grow.
“Things are coming together piece by piece, I think you can see that in their play,” he said.
